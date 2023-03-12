Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's grip on Colorado's 3rd Congressional District didn't seem in question heading into last year's midterms. But in the end, the congresswoman who gained a national reputation as a combative member of the "Make America Great Again" movement won reelection by just 564 votes.
"This was supposed to be a slam dunk for the Republican candidate, the way the district is designed," said Don Coram, a former state senator who unsuccessfully challenged Boebert in the GOP primary last June.
Boebert's near miss was emblematic of the difficulties Republicans confronted in 2022 and may face again in 2024. While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
Most of them, as faithful Republicans, backed GOP candidates in 2022, AP VoteCast shows. Still, the extensive national survey finds these Republicans made up a larger percentage of those who opted not to support a candidate in House races. A sliver of them showed their opposition to Trump for a second time, backing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020 and Democratic House candidates in 2022.
In a political climate where competitive elections are nationalized and decided by narrow margins, neither party can take these voters for granted.
Democrat Adam Frisch said he knew there was a "fairly unique" opening for a more conservative Democrat to connect with Colorado voters who did not like Boebert's aggressive political style.
"I spent most of my time trying to convince people I was a safe enough choice, not just to leave the ballot blank ... but actually vote for a non-Republican for the first time ever or in a really long time," said Frisch, who has already announced he will run again in 2024.
The findings suggest Democrats, too, may need to be wary of the messaging against "MAGA Republicans," whom Biden hammered repeatedly before the November elections and is poised to do again in a 2024 campaign. Most of those who don't identify with the movement don't seem to find that compelling. Voters who do may be eager to revert to a Republican candidate who represents their traditional conservative values.
Republican strategist Alex Conant suggested GOP candidates cannot count on these voters so long as Trump is involved in politics. But 2024 can be different.
"There's no reason that the Republican nominee in 2024 can't put together a coalition that includes Trump's base and moderate Republicans and independents," he said.
Conant and others pointed to examples of Republican governors -- Ron DeSantis in Florida, Mike DeWine in Ohio and Brian Kemp in Georgia -- who were able to do that in 2022.
In Ohio and Georgia, for example, the two governors outperformed Republican candidates for Senate who were endorsed by Trump. DeWine earned nearly 390,000 votes more than JD Vance, who won an open seat, and Kemp received 200,000-plus more votes in the general election than did Herschel Walker, who failed to unseat a Democratic incumbent in a later runoff.
According to VoteCast, 10 per cent of Republican voters who don't identify as "MAGA Republicans" voted for Democratic House candidates nationwide, compared with two per cent of those who embrace that label.
Overall, four per cent of Republicans backed Democratic candidates. That percentage swelled in competitive races for Senate and governor where far-right candidates were on the ballot, including as many as 13 per cent of Republicans in Arizona, 16 per cent in Colorado and 18 per cent in Pennsylvania, and 11 per cent in Michigan.
The Lincoln Project, a conservative group that staunchly opposes Trump, has targeted this voting bloc in elections. Co-founder Rick Wilson said it's a "narrow pathway, but a meaningful one" to electing pro-democracy, anti-extremist candidates, one that he thinks has expanded since 2020 because of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Still, partisanship can be "sticky," Wilson said, and traditional Republicans value checks and balances in Washington, driving disaffected conservative voters to support Republicans as an offset to Democrats.
VoteCast shows most Republicans voted for Republicans, even if they did so with reservations.
Republicans who don't identify with the MAGA movement and decided to back Republican candidates mostly say they didn't consider Trump, good or bad, when they voted. Only about half are positive in ratings of Trump himself, but most are favorable toward the party and say the GOP tends to try to do what's right. About two-thirds of them say they voted to show opposition to Biden.
"They're where I am ... what choice do we have?" said GOP strategist Rick Tyler. "There are many in the Republican Party who would love to not vote Republican, but they can't vote Democrat because they don't believe in where Democrats want to take the country."
That may have helped some Republican candidates in Republican-leaning districts oust Democrats who were elected in the Trump era.
In November, then-state Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in a district centered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, just two years after a Democratic presidential candidate carried the city for the first time since 1964. Kiggans overcame the self-proclaimed "MAGA candidate" in the Republican primary, and campaign operatives pointed to Kiggans as a "disciplined" candidate focused on kitchen table issues.
Her message also tied Luria to Biden and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Luria herself campaigned on her role on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and called Kiggans an election denier. Kiggans shied away from explicitly repeating Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, but she refused to publicly reject them.
Non-MAGA Republicans are more likely than MAGA Republicans to say that Biden was legitimately elected president. They also are more likely to say they decided over the course of the campaign which candidate they would back, as compared with knowing all along.
Back in Colorado, Karen Davis, 58, was a lifelong Republican until a few years ago, when she changed her voter registration because of the "alarming" rhetoric of the party, particularly the far-right. Her vote for Biden in 2020 was more of a vote "against" Trump, she said.
And last year, she backed Frisch over Boebert.
"What's really sad is you're not excited about any of these candidates," said Davis, who runs a flooring business in Grand Junction, Colorado, with her husband. "If the Republicans could get a candidate I was excited about, I would absolutely vote for them."
To her, that's "somebody who's a fiscal conservative but a moderate in every other way," Davis said. "They can't win me back with Donald Trump."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards tonight
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
World
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police
The Jehovah's Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack.
-
Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano.
-
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Sci-Tech
-
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Entertainment
-
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
-
The Weeknd wins big at pre-telecast Junos, Arkells take sixth group of the year award
The Weeknd has another armful of Juno Awards for his shelf this year, but the Canadian superstar didn't show up in Edmonton to accept them.
-
Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner
The night before the Oscars many of Hollywood's biggest stars were not early to bed before the show. They were instead chatting the night away, martinis and champagne in hand, at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner, an invite that's even harder to get than a seat at the Academy Awards.
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
A major U.S. bank failed. Here's why it's not 2008 again
Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking -- a bank run -- which led to its failure on Friday. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
-
Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Sports
-
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.