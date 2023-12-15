Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza, network confirms
A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Arabic broadcaster said.
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was injured along with a colleague while covering the bombing of a school, Al Jazeera said in an earlier statement. Rescuers were unable to reach Abu Daqqa to take him for treatment.
“The rescuers just managed to retrieve the cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa’s body,” the spokesperson said.
Al Jazeera said the journalists were hit by a missile fired from a drone in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Small Ontario town to sell off plots of land for just $10
A small town in northern Ontario will offer up plots of land for just $10 in the new year to keep the dream of homeownership alive.
Another beluga dies at Marineland in 15th whale death in recent years
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
Canada
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
Many Canadians have had long COVID for almost 4 years. Researchers say there's hope
Forty-two per cent of the people in Canada reporting lasting symptoms had them for a year or more, but Canadian doctors and scientists want long COVID patients to know that research is accelerating.
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
Another beluga dies at Marineland in 15th whale death in recent years
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
-
Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza, network confirms
A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Arabic broadcaster said.
-
Court upholds US$75,000 in fines against Alex Jones for missing Sandy Hook case deposition
A Connecticut appeals court on Friday upheld US$75,000 in fines against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for missing a deposition in the lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, which led to a US$1.4 billion judgment against Jones for repeatedly calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax.
-
Michigan State University to release documents on former sports doctor imprisoned for sexual assault
Trustees at Michigan State University agreed Friday to release documents to the state attorney general related to the school's investigations into now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.
-
Plane hits powerlines, bursts into flames near U.S. highway, no serious injuries
A small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, U.S. authorities said.
-
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
Politics
-
House of Commons Speaker Fergus thanks MPs for a 'second chance'
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has thanked MPs for giving him a 'second chance' after being embroiled in acrimony over what MPs agreed was his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
Final regulations for the Online News Act show the amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government's $100-million deal with Google will be limited, with an even lower cap for the CBC.
Health
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
Who qualifies for MAID in Canada? Federal government considers pausing expansion
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan to broaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Poor Things' is a long, strange journey with a strong message unlike any other
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Poor Things,' 'Wonka' and 'The Immediate Family.'
-
Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light
Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.
-
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
Business
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in telecommunications and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Airbnb agrees to pay US$621 million to settle a tax dispute in Italy
Short-term rental platform Airbnb has agreed to pay 576 million euros (US$621 million) to settle a years-long dispute over unpaid taxes in Italy but said it won't try to recover the money from its hosts.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Ex-Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$22 million from team
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes which included stealing more than $22 million from the NFL team.
-
Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism
Christophe Galtier stood trial on Friday for accusations of racism during his time as coach of his former club Nice and said some of the comments he made during that period had been taken out of context or distorted.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.