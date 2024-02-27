A doctor died after eating at a Disney World restaurant and the staff confirmed food was allergen-free, lawsuit alleges

Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
According to the lawsuit, Kanokporn Tangsuan, her husband Jeffrey Piccolo and Piccolo’s mother dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs — which is part of the Walt Disney World resort — in October 2023. They chose to eat at the restaurant, the lawsuit states, because they believed it would have proper safeguards against serving Tangsuan dairy and nuts, which she was allergic to.
The waiter guaranteed the couple that certain foods could be made allergen-free, which the two confirmed “several more times,” according to the lawsuit filed on Feb. 22 in Orange County, Fl. She ordered a vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings and a vegan shepherd’s pie, the lawsuit said.
Some of the food delivered lacked allergen-free flags, but the waiter again guaranteed the food was allergen free, the lawsuit alleged.
After dinner, Tangsuan went shopping in the Disney Springs area, and began “suffering from a severe acute allergic reaction” while at Planet Hollywood, according to the lawsuit.
Tangsuan “began having severe difficulty breathing and collapsed to the floor,” and 911 was called, according to the lawsuit.
Despite self-administering an Epi-Pen, Tangsuan died from “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system,” the lawsuit said, attributing the information to a medical examiner’s investigation.
CNN has reached out to Disney for comment.
Brian Denney, an attorney for Piccolo, said his client is “devastated over the premature death of his beloved wife. Amy had a long life in front of her and she and Jeff had plans to start a family. This never should have happened,” Denney said. “Jeff is bringing this case, in part, to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to another family.”
Tangsuan went by the name Amy, the attorney said. An online obituary lists her age as 42.
Tangsuan was a family medicine doctor based in New York, and was associated with multiple hospitals including NYU Langone, according to a doctor profile on US News and World Report.
The lawsuit alleges Raglan Road failed to properly train its staff, that the employees failed to properly warn Tangsuan about allergens in her food, and that the employees failed to prepare the food without allergens as requested several times.
The lawsuit also alleges negligence by Disney Parks and Resorts, since it has control over the restaurants and policies at Disney Springs.
Piccolo is seeking damages in excess of US$50,000 pursuant to Florida’s Wrongful Death Act, as well as damages for mental pain and suffering, loss of companionship and protection, loss of income and medical and funeral expenses.
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Unions that represent federal public servants will be hold a news conference today to mark the eighth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix Pay System, which has caused significant problems for federal workers and the government.
For a Toronto community once notorious for crime and the influence of organized gangs, two shootings this month targeting innocent victims at the same spot, less than 24 hours apart, were more than just a chilling outbreak of indiscriminate violence.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
Israel would be willing to pause its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants, U.S. President Joe Biden said.
Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.
A shooting at a home in a remote Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s northwest coast has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, but officials on Monday declined to offer more specifics, including the number of victims.
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Two exiled Chinese bloggers said police were investigating their millions of followers on international social media platforms, in an escalation of Beijing's attempts to clamp down on critical speech even outside of the country's borders.
In an effort address what it sees as the rising risk of harmful online content, the federal government has unveiled a new bill proposing a sweeping suite of new requirements for platforms and the creation of a new digital safety oversight body to compel these popular sites to act or face penalties.
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
Mayors are community builders, not gatekeepers, Canada's municipal governments said Monday as their spokesman pushed back against language Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre often uses to attack city leaders.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
A private lunar lander is expected to cease operations Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Don Henley was asked in a courtroom Monday about his 1980 arrest after authorities said they found drugs and a naked 16-year-old girl suffering from an overdose at the Eagles co-founder's home.
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas producers says capital investment in the sector will edge slightly higher in 2024.
It's not easy to make a go of it as an upstart airline in Canada. Here is a list of Canadian discount airlines, born since 2000, that no longer fly.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
Netflix wants its customers to stop paying for its streaming subscription through Apple’s App Store.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Toronto’s cost of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to climb, with the latest price tag hitting $380 million -- $80 million more than the estimate in place when the city was named a host two years ago.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.