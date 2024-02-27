World

    • A bus accident in southern Mali has left at least 31 people dead, the government says

    People make their way through the streets of Bamako, Mali, Africa on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) People make their way through the streets of Bamako, Mali, Africa on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    BAMAKO, Mali -

    At least 31 people were killed and 10 others injured when a driver lost control of a passenger bus in southern Mali on Tuesday, the country's government announced.

    The bus carrying Malians and nationals from the West African subregion was en route to Burkina Faso when it “overturned,” said a statement posted on Mali's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's Facebook page.

    “The provisional toll is 31 killed on the spot and 10 injured, some of them seriously," the statement said. The accident around 5 p.m. local time in Koumantou south of Bamako.

    Accidents involving public transport buses are a frequent occurrence in Mali. On Feb. 19, at least 15 people died and more than 46 were injured in a traffic accident between a public transport bus and a lorry in central Mali. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The world's smallest flag carrier airlines

      But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.

    • Here's how to really stretch out on the couch

      After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News