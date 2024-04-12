20 years later, Abu Ghraib detainees get their day in U.S. court

BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
Twenty years ago this month, photos of abused prisoners and smiling U.S. soldiers guarding them at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison were released, shocking the world.
Now, three survivors of Abu Ghraib will finally get their day in U.S. court against the military contractor they hold responsible for their mistreatment.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, and will be the first time that Abu Ghraib survivors are able to bring their claims of torture to a U.S. jury, said Baher Azmy, a lawyer with the Center for Constitutional Rights representing the plaintiffs.
The defendant in the civil suit, CACI, supplied the interrogators who worked at the prison. The Virginia-based contractor denies any wrongdoing, and has emphasized throughout 16 years of litigation that its employees are not alleged to have inflicted any abuse on any of the plaintiffs in the case.
The plaintiffs, though, seek to hold CACI responsible for setting the conditions that resulted in the torture they endured, citing evidence in government investigations that CACI contractors instructed military police to "soften up" detainees for their interrogations.
Retired Army Gen. Antonio Taguba, who led an investigation into the Abu Ghraib scandal, is among those expected to testify. His inquiry concluded that at least one CACI interrogator should be held accountable for instructing military police to set conditions that amounted to physical abuse.
There is little dispute that the abuse was horrific. The photos released in 2004 showed naked prisoners stacked into pyramids or dragged by leashes. Some photos had a soldier smiling and giving a thumbs up while posing next to a corpse, or detainees being threatened with dogs, or hooded and attached to electrical wires.
The plaintiffs cannot be clearly identified in any of the infamous images, but their descriptions of mistreatment are unnerving.
Suhail Al Shimari has described sexual assaults and beatings during his two months at the prison. He was also electrically shocked and dragged around the prison by a rope tied around his neck. Former Al-Jazeera reporter Salah Al-Ejaili said he was subjected to stress positions that caused him to vomit black liquid. He was also deprived of sleep, forced to wear women's underwear and threatened with dogs.
CACI, though, has said the U.S. military is the institution that bears responsibility for setting the conditions at Abu Ghraib and that its employees weren't in a position to be giving orders to soldiers. In court papers, lawyers for the contractor group have said the "entire case is nothing more than an attempt to impose liability on CACI PT because its personnel worked in a war zone prison with a climate of activity that reeks of something foul. The law, however, does not recognize guilt by association with Abu Ghraib."
The case has bounced through the courts since 2008, and CACI has tried roughly 20 times to have it tossed out of court. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 ultimately turned back CACI's appeal efforts and sent the case back to district court for trial.
In one of CACI's appeal arguments, the company contended that the U.S. enjoys sovereign immunity against the torture claims, and that CACI enjoys derivative immunity as a contractor doing the government's bidding. But U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, in a first-of-its kind ruling, determined that the U.S. government can't claim immunity when it comes to allegations that violate established international norms, like torturing prisoners, so CACI as a result can't claim any derivative immunity.
Jurors next week are also expected to hear testimony from some of the soldiers who were convicted in military court of directly inflicting the abuse. Ivan Frederick, a former staff sergeant who was sentenced to more than eight years of confinement after a court-martial conviction on charges including assault, indecent acts and dereliction of duty, has provided deposition testimony that is expected to be played for the jury because he has refused to attend the trial voluntarily. The two sides have differed on whether his testimony establishes that soldiers were working under the direction of CACI interrogators.
The U.S. government may present a wild card in the trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks. Both the plaintiffs and CACI have complained that their cases have been hampered by government assertions that some evidence, if made public, would divulge state secrets that would harm national security.
Government lawyers will be at the trial ready to object if witnesses stray into territory they deem to be a state secret, they said at a pretrial hearing April 5.
Judge Brinkema, who has overseen complex national security cases many times, warned the government that if it asserts such a privilege at trial, "it better be a genuine state secret."
Jason Lynch, a government lawyer, assured her, "We're trying to stay out of the way as much as we possibly can."
Of the three plaintiffs, only Al-Ejaili, who now lives in Sweden, is expected to testify in person. The other two will testify remotely from Iraq. Brinkema has ruled that the reasons they were sent to Abu Ghraib are irrelevant and won't be given to jurors. All three were released after periods of detention ranging from two months to a year without ever being charged with a crime, according to court papers.
"Even if they were terrorists it doesn't excuse the conduct that's alleged here," she said at the April 5 hearing.
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who made his mark on the fashion world with distinctive, glamourous animal prints, has died at the age of 83. His eponymous brand confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media Friday afternoon, highlighting Cavalli’s 'life lived with love.'
Israel on Friday braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., is underway.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he expected Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later," and warned Tehran not to proceed.
Robert MacNeil, who created the even-handed, no-frills PBS newscast “The MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour” in the 1970s and co-anchored the show for with his late partner, Jim Lehrer, for two decades, died on Friday. He was 93.
Lawyers for two co-defendants of former U.S. president Donald Trump in the classified documents case are asking a judge on Friday to dismiss charges against them.
Polish lawmakers voted Friday to move forward with proposals to lift a near-total ban on abortion, a divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.
The head of Canada's spy agency says he stands by the stark conclusions contained in a series of briefing notes, including that China 'clandestinely and deceptively interfered' in the past two federal votes.
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
The number of women ages 40 to 64 seen at a U.S. hospital because of alcohol misuse nearly doubled during the pandemic, according to a new study.
Eight wild buffaloes walked into low-lying power lines in western Kenya and were electrocuted, the national wildlife agency said Friday.
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Prehistoric humans in Brazil carved drawings in the rock next to dinosaur footprints, suggesting that they may have found them meaningful or interesting, a new study has found.
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
The Miss Universe Organization is disputing a flurry of what it calls 'false and misleading' reports of Saudi Arabia’s participation in its 2024 pageant — news that, were it true, would have marked the Middle Eastern country's debut.
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
The Canadian Real Estate Association says it's now expecting the national average home price to climb 4.9 per cent on an annual basis to $710,468, more than double the hike it had predicted at the start of 2024.
In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whir about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
In the seven centuries since the Ponte Vecchio was first built in Florence, Italy, the bridge has watched the city changing around it, surviving floods, fires and the Nazi invasion in World War II.
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
Former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles on Friday to face a charge of bank fraud for allegedly stealing more than US$16 million from Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Novak Djokovic sets another record in Monte Carlo win Top seed Novak Djokovic topped No. 11 seed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters.
In his current form, it almost feels like nothing can stop Scottie Scheffler from clinching his second Masters crown – yet the world No. 1 may have a date with destiny that lies beyond Augusta National.
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Police in Port Moody are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after a restaurant was broken into multiple times this week.
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park this week.
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
The Ottawa Police Service says so far this year, 44 crime guns have been seized from the community.
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
A 15-year-old Edmonton boy is the youngest player to make Canada's blind hockey men's team.
A family has been reunited with some sentimental items more than a decade after they were stolen from an Edmonton home.
The federal government announced its strategy to combat the "significant housing challenges" currently facing Canadians, including putting funding towards "the urgent issue of encampments."
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
A 48-year-old Kentville, N.S., man has died following a collision in Cambridge, N.S.
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
A sexual assault and violence resource centre in the Interlake-Eastern region, says it has lost federal funding for one of its programs, and will have to shutter it next month.
House-hunting Winnipeggers are expected to pay more compared to this time last year, as experts say once weary buyers are less concerned about the trajectory of interest rates.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
A former Maple Creek, Sask. teacher is facing more charges stemming from a historic sexual assault.
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
An establishment labelled by its owner as “Canada’s smallest bar” was back in the spotlight Thursday night during a marathon meeting of Guelph’s Committee of Adjustment.
Saskatoon police have arrested a man and teenage boy after responding to three separate bear spray incidents around the city on Thursday,
A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
Michael Lerner, the lawyer representing Reptilia confirms to CTV News that an agreement in principle has been reached and formal documents are being prepared to conclude the court proceedings.
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
Police in Barrie are investigating a break-in in a northeast neighbourhood where the suspect(s) vandalized the home.
Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in Barrie in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving an online dating app.
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
A 57-year-old from Gore Bay has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
It was a busy night at Memorial Gardens in North Bay as more than 4,000 junior hockey fans came to see the battle of the north between the Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
