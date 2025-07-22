ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Understanding the difference between weather watches and warnings 

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A bolt of lightning appears in the sky over Sperling, Man. on June 7, 2025. (Ken Russell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.