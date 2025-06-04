ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Northern Manitoba community issues voluntary evacuation alert due to wildfires

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Manitoba First Nations say they do not have adequate equipment to battle wildfires threatening their communities. Danton Unger reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.