ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Law Courts in Winnipeg are shown on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.