'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.

