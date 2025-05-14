ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

New housing minister says he lacked tools to tackle homelessness as Vancouver mayor

By The Canadian Press

Published

Gregor Robertson, minister of housing and infrastructure and minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, takes part in the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.