ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. to get about $3.7 billion in tobacco lawsuit settlement

By The Canadian Press

Published

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma responds to questions outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Monday Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.