ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. mall owner says she wanted to run stores more than she wanted Bay trademarks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ruby Liu, chairwoman of Central Walk, poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ruby Liu *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.