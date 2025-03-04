ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Authorities warn of unsafe conditions as heavy rain, mild temps may cause flooding in the GTA

By Joanna Lavoie and Codi Wilson

Published

A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will make for a messy Wednesday in January in Toronto.


















