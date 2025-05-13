ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maple Leafs, Panthers set for pivotal Game 5 in roller-coaster series tied 2-2

By The Canadian Press

Published

Florida Panthers players clash with Toronto Maple Leafs players after Game 4 of their second-round NHL playoff series on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.