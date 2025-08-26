ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Jays to open and close 2026 season at home, host Dodgers in April
Published:
20 Things From Amazon Canada That CTV Shopping Trends Readers Loved Ordering In August
Our Guide To The Best Inflatable Hot Tubs In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
20 Useful Amazon Canada Finds That Ring In Under $15
I Tried It: The TYMO CURLPRO Is My New Favourite Hair Tool, And Here's Why
Little Luxuries Are Important, So Let Me Introduce You To A Few Of Our Favourite Tinted Lip Balms From Canadian Brands
Little Luxuries Are Important, So Let Me Introduce You To A Few Of Our Favourite Hair Oils From Canadian Brands
10 Of The Best Back-To-School Deals And Discounts You'll Find On Amazon Canada Right Now
FYI: This Brightening Moisturizer From Laneige Is 22% Off Today
This Wearable Fan Will Keep You Cool On The Hottest Of Days, And It’s Over 40% Off Right Now
The Best Kids’ Water Bottles For Back To School 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.