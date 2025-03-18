ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario’s gas tax cut will be made permanent, Ford’s office says ahead of expected price drop at the pumps

By Codi Wilson

Published

A woman gasses up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.