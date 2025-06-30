ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

These are the new laws and regulations coming into effect in Ontario on Canada Day

By Laura Sebben

Published

A man prepares to pump gas in Toronto, on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.