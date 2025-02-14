ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

‘Clear two-party contest’: Ontario NDP candidate withdraws in Eglinton-Lawrence, citing close PC-Liberal race

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Published

The candidate nominated by the Ontario NDP for Toronto riding Eglinton-Lawrence has pulled out of the election and is throwing her support behind the Liberals. Voters line up to vote in the Ontario provincial election in Toronto on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.