ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Suspect in custody after assault at waterpark in Brampton: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

One person injured after brawl at Brampton’s Wet’n’Wild waterpark
One person injured after brawl at Brampton’s Wet’n’Wild waterpark


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.