ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

OPP seize more than 100 kilograms of suspected cocaine following drug trafficking investigation

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Provincial police say they seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, for a total street value of more than $10 million. (Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.