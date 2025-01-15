ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto police detonate ‘explosive materials’ found at storage locker

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto police's bomb disposal unit initiated a controlled detonation after explosive materials were discovered at a storage locker.




















