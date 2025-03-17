ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

TTC bus riders could now be subject to fare inspection. Here’s why

By Alex Arsenych

Published

The TTC says this is the latest move to crack down on fare evasion which results in $140 million in lost revenue every year.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.