ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Tariff for tariff’: Doug Ford says he supports retaliatory tariffs in light of Trump’s 25 per cent auto levy

By Laura Sebben

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at Queen's Park on March 26 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on automotive imports. (CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.