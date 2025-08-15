ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man, 63, critically injured in Niagara Falls hit-and-run dies as search for driver continues

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are searching for this Audi SUV in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Niagara Falls on Aug. 10, 2025. (Niagara Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.