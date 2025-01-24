ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Kraft Heinz ‘deeply’ disappointed with Trudeau’s comments about its Canadian-made ketchup

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Kraft Heinz announced its Montreal factory is set to begin making ketchup starting next summer.


















