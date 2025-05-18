ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Have falling rent prices made it easier to live in Toronto? We want to hear from you

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The skyline of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 9, 2025. Photographer: Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg (Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.