ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

A ‘jam-packed drive’: Gardiner lane restrictions snarl morning commute

By Codi Wilson

Published

Cars are backed up on the east Gardiner Expressway thanks to lane restrictions this morning.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.