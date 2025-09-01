Toronto

2 men critically injured in ‘targeted’ Scarborough shooting: police

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Two people are seriously injured following a shooting on Aug. 31. Police say they are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. (CP24)


















