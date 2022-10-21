Widow suing NCAA for failing to protect husband from repetitive head trauma during football games

Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma, leaves the Stanley Mosk civil courthouse of Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma, leaves the Stanley Mosk civil courthouse of Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

MORE SPORTS NEWS