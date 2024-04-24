Where should people visit in Detroit while in town for the NFL Draft?

If you're in town for the NFL Draft and you're waking up in Detroit for the first time, we want you to know there are so many great places to go and things to do in the city.

However, you don't need to turn to Google to plan your itinerary, Detroiters know all of the best spots.

I hit the streets of Detroit so you can hear directly from people living in the city about the places you need to see and visit.

There are a lot of differing opinions on the must-see, must-eat places in Detroit, but there's one thing everyone can agree on – if you haven't been here in a few years, you are going to be pleasantly surprised.

“Just come down, enjoy yourself and have a good time, that’s all it’s all about. Just enjoy the city, it’s come a long way the last few years," Eugene Cooley, the manager at Evie's Tamales, said.

Detroit is ready for the draft visitors, and lifelong Detroiters have you covered.

Let's start with food. Coney Dogs are what we're. known for, and while there are staples like Lafayette and American side-by-side, how about a coney in Mexicantown?

“Anywhere here in Mexicantown, the bakery down the Street at La Gloria, for us true Southwesterners you have to go to Duly’s for a Coney Dog, have to, it’s mandatory," Cooley said.

You'll need something to wash that coney dog down with.

“We have the best bloody Mary’s in Michigan by far," David Zarkin, the GM at Vivio's in Eastern Market, said. "Nothing's like Eastern Market.”

Just a few miles down the road you'll find Greektown.

“Greektown’s fun because you could walk, you could get you nice good eats, good pastries," another person said.

What about things to see? Detroit is Motown, and the Motown Museum is open for business. And did you hear the Detroit Institute of Arts was named the best art museum in American by USA Today.

“Definitely the DIA, always some great stuff to see at the DIA," Darryl Andrzejewski said.

You may have noticed Detroit is surrounded by a lot of water.

“My top for Detroit has always been Belle Isle especially in the spring, all the flowers are coming up the energy is just lively there," Karrim Hunter said.

“Try going around the Riverwalk.”

At the end of the day, the city is ready, so come hungry, come ready to explore, and ready to have some fun.