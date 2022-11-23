What Canada can learn from Croatia’s 0-0 draw with Morocco

Croatian Luka Modric and Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah fight for the ball during a soccer game between Morocco and Croatia, in Group F of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Al Khor, State of Qatar on Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Virginie Lefour/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images) Croatian Luka Modric and Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah fight for the ball during a soccer game between Morocco and Croatia, in Group F of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Al Khor, State of Qatar on Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Virginie Lefour/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS