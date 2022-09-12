Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final

Sri Lankan players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match against Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Sri Lankan players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match against Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

