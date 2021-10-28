South African cricket player de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks from the field after he was dismissed during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP/Kamran Jebreili ) South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks from the field after he was dismissed during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP/Kamran Jebreili )

MORE SPORTS NEWS