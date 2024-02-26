Sports

    • Real Madrid, Alphonso Davies reach verbal agreement: report

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.

    The 23-year-old will join the team in either 2024 or 2025, once his current contract expires.

    Davies played for the Vancouver Whitecaps until January 2019, where he later joined Bayern.

    He posted one goal and three assists throughout his 27 appearances across all competitions for the team this season.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

