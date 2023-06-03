Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla, File) Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS