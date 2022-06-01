Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida

Bart Bryant tees off on the ninth during the first round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship golf tournament in Highland Park, Ill., July 12, 2018. (Steve Lundy/Daily Herald via AP, File) Bart Bryant tees off on the ninth during the first round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship golf tournament in Highland Park, Ill., July 12, 2018. (Steve Lundy/Daily Herald via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS