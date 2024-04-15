NBA sets all-time regular-season attendance record

The NBA broke all-time regular-season records for total attendance, average attendance and sellouts for the second straight year in 2023-24.

The final numbers released by the league Monday included a total attendance of 22,536,341 (up from 22,234,502 in 2022-23), an average attendance of 18,322 (18,077 last season) and 872 sellouts (791 in 2022-23).

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward dunks the ball over New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo / Peter K. Afriyie)

Arenas were filled to 98 per cent capacity, also an all-time high.

Ten teams sold out every home game: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

The league said fans from more than 150 countries and territories attended games during the regular season, which ended Sunday.

Field Level Media