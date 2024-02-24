Sports

    • Former NFL player Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

    Authorities in Washington state said Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, on suspicion of driving under the influence. No other details about the arrest were immediately available. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File) Authorities in Washington state said Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, on suspicion of driving under the influence. No other details about the arrest were immediately available. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
    Share
    SEATTLE -

    Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

    No other details about the arrest were immediately available, said Trooper Rick Johnson, a patrol spokesperson.

    A spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office said nothing had been sent to their office yet indicating if charges would be filed, the Seattle Times reported. An email seeking comment was sent to the office by The Associated Press on Saturday.

    It was not immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites.

    Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He more recently has worked as a football analyst.

    Sherman in 2022 pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance the year before. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News