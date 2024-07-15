LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of shooting at Trump rally
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS after an attempted assassination of former United States president Donald Trump.
"They went through the threat landscape. They talked to me about the additional vigilance that they've put in place since the assassination attempt," he said.
LeBlanc said the government won't talk about specific security measures.
"But I am confident that the RCMP will do what's necessary to protect elected leaders in Canada," he added.
LeBlanc also said he exchanged text messages with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Sunday to assure him that measures were in place.
The minister took questions from reporters in New Brunswick on Monday morning, with the shadow of violence in the United States hanging heavy over Canada's political scene.
The shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday left one attendee dead and two others critically injured. Officials said the gunman was killed by Secret Service personnel.
Following the shooting Trump said that he was fine. He is now in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.
Canadian politicians have condemned the act of violence and called for unity.
The Prime Minister's Office said Sunday that Justin Trudeau spoke with the former president, reiterating there's no place for political violence and expressing condolences for the victims.
President Joe Biden said Sunday he had ordered an independent security review of the events leading up to the attack on his political rival.
On Monday, LeBlanc acknowledged there have been threats of violence against Canadian politicians, but he wouldn't share the specifics about how many, to whom they are directed and where they are coming from.
"It can in fact encourage other people to behave and to do things that are obviously unacceptable in a democracy," he said.
LeBlanc said Ottawa has extended additional funding to the RCMP over the past couple of years to make sure they have "all the tools necessary and the people necessary."
He added that ensuring politicians are safe is also important when it comes to attracting people to public life.
"If you see discussions about threats of violence, about intimidation, about attacks on social media, it's going to be harder to get good people to come forward and offer themselves to the service of their communities."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of shooting at Trump rally
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Within minutes after Trump shooting, misinformation started flying. 'Everyone is just speculating'
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
Kenya police say suspected serial killer has confessed to murdering 42 women
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Provincial-federal turf battles over health, housing on agenda of premiers meeting in Halifax
Healthcare, housing and the environment will be on the agenda as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual summer meeting of the Council of Federation.
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
Canada
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
-
Almost 1.5M people attended this year's Calgary Stampede
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
-
Deadly disease for oysters found in P.E.I. for first time
A disease that increases oyster mortality and stunts their rate of growth has been found in Prince Edward Island for the first time.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
-
Trump's vice presidential choice takes on an additional significance in shooting's aftermath
A defiant Donald Trump, having just survived an attempted assassination, enters the Republican National Convention having not yet announced his vice presidential pick.
-
Anger and anxiety loom over the Republican convention, but there is good news for Trump in court
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
-
Pope urges religious orders to pray for new priests and nuns as their numbers continue to fall
Pope Francis urged religious orders on Monday to work and pray harder for new priests and nuns to join, as he acknowledged the congregations’ futures are at risk with the numbers of men and women entering Catholic religious life plummeting in parts of the world.
-
Israel launches new Gaza strikes after weekend attack kills scores in safe zone
Israel struck the southern and central Gaza Strip on Monday to put more pressure on Hamas, following a weekend strike targeting the militant group's leadership which killed scores of Palestinians camped in a designated 'safe zone.'
-
U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.
Politics
-
Provincial-federal turf battles over health, housing on agenda of premiers meeting in Halifax
Healthcare, housing and the environment will be on the agenda as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual summer meeting of the Council of Federation.
-
LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of shooting at Trump rally
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
-
Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump following assassination attempt
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Health
-
What a doctor needs to check after cardiac arrest, according to new research
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
-
Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
-
A detailed look at children's brains might show how sex and gender are different, new study says
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 nine and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI be an author? Federal Court asked to decide in new copyright case
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
-
Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in infrared
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
-
SpaceX rocket accident leaves company's Starlink satellites in wrong orbit
A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company's internet satellites in an orbit so low that they're doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up.
Entertainment
-
Obituary
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
-
Extravagant wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man conclude with a reception
A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.
-
Alec Baldwin's criminal case was about ammunition at its shocking beginning and its sudden end
Alec Baldwin made his first public comments to thank his supporters Saturday after the stunning early end to his involuntary manslaughter trial.
Business
-
Trump Media shares spike 50 per cent after assassination attempt
The value of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media company spiked Monday after he was injured in an attempted assassination over the weekend.
-
Business, consumer sentiment subdued in Q2: Bank of Canada surveys
The Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment remained subdued during the second quarter of the year even as the country saw its first interest rate cut.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
Lifestyle
-
My simple travel hack that saves us money on vacation meals
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
-
NEW
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
-
Work friends can be hard to find. Here's how to combat loneliness in the workplace
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
Sports
-
River Seine still not safe for swimming on most days due to E. Coli bacteria levels, with Olympics set to start on July 26
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
-
Germany says it saw fewer security problems than expected during Euro 2024
German authorities had fewer security problems and crimes to deal with than they expected at the European Championship, the country's top security official said Monday.
-
Argentina wins record 16th Copa America title, beats Colombia 1-0 after Messi gets hurt
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0.
Autos
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Local Spotlight
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
'Tears come to my eyes': Track star and family granted extension to stay in Canada after deportation order
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Vancouver
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
Toronto
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Major downtown intersection to be closed all week amid Spadina Avenue gridlock
A major downtown intersection has been shut down for an entire week, creating the potential for further gridlock along a corridor that has already seen a significant slowdown due to streetcar track work.
-
Heat alert remains in effect for Toronto, much of the province
Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail
One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.
-
Calgary mayor offers update on water main break monitoring and repairs
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be providing an update on the work going into the effort to fully restore the city's water services in the wake of a feeder main break in early June.
-
Almost 1.5M people attended this year's Calgary Stampede
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa lifeguards selected to supervise aquatic events at Paris 2024 Games
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
4 injured in weekend head-on crash on Wolfe Island
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
-
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy heat wave starts Tuesday
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
-
Elks remain winless after 37-34 loss to Redblacks
Quarterback Dru Brown completed a couple of long touchdown passes in the second half and Lewis Ward kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the Ottawa Redblacks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 37-34 on Sunday.
-
Alberta to relax rule on buying oil, gas wells if municipal taxes unpaid
The Alberta government plans to relax a rule that requires energy companies seeking to buy viable wells from bankruptcy proceedings to first pay all the failed producer's outstanding taxes.
Atlantic
-
'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': Men save Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf from further damage after fire
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
-
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish, P.E.I., led to the death of one person, and three others injured.
-
Canada's 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorms to bring hail, heavy winds to Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Missing Saskatchewan man last seen in The Pas: RCMP
The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen in Manitoba 10 days ago.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Bella Brave passed away after latest hospitalization
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
-
Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers estimate 25,000 attended festival in 2024
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
Kitchener
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Water-related death reported on Waskesiu Lake: RCMP
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Brits by the Bess: British car owners showcase vehicles in annual car show
Out in front of the Bessborough Hotel, Britannia rules the roads with the annual Brits by the Bess car show. Dozens of cars of British make and model are on public display, drawing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.
Northern Ontario
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
-
What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Local killed in ATV crash in northern Ontario
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
London
-
Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
-
Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
-
St. Joseph urgent care reopens Monday morning
The urgent care centre at St. Joseph hospital in London will reopen Monday morning following reported mechanical issues.
Barrie
-
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Barrie welcomes the unveiling of new art on Lakeshore Drive
Inspired by Kempenfelt Bay, a new art feature will be unveiled at the former Trans Canada Tail pavilion.
Windsor
-
Retired AM800 host Lisa Williams gets Lifetime Achievement Award
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.
-
Production shift cancelled at Windsor Assembly Plant
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
-
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney coming to Caesars Windsor
Singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney is coming to Caesars Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge
-
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
-
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. senior wins top lottery scratch ticket prize
A senior from northern Ontario recently won the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
-
ATV driver flees provincial police in Elliot Lake
The driver of an ATV fled the area when police tried to stop them in the early morning last week.
N.L.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.