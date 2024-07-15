U.S. Secret Service faces questions in Congress as it hikes security for Trump

WASHINGTON -

The U.S. Secret Service on Monday will begin fielding questions from Congress about why agents failed to prevent a gunman from almost killing Donald Trump, as the agency increases protection for the former U.S. president.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was due to brief the House Homeland Security Committee in a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon, according to a congressional aide.

The Secret Service will also brief members of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, while Cheatle is expected to appear before the panel for a full-scale hearing on July 22.

The assassination attempt has raised serious concerns in Congress about how the alleged shooter was able to access a nearby rooftop in direct line of sight of where Trump was speaking. Trump will receive his party's official 2024 nomination for president during the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins on Monday.

Biden said on Sunday he had ordered an independent review, and Republican lawmakers vowed swift investigations.

In her first major statement since the shooting, which killed a rally attendee, Cheatle said on Monday the agency was increasing security for Trump and the Republican convention.

"I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting," Cheatle said in a statement.

Trump said a bullet grazed his ear during the Saturday rally but that he is doing fine. He traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to receive his party's formal nomination later this week.

