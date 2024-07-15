Kenya police say suspected serial killer has confessed to murdering 42 women

LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of Trump rally shooting
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, said Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, had confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, since 2022. They gave no evidence to support his claim of killing 42.
He was expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday.
Police said several smartphones and identity cards were found in his house a short walk from from the quarry.
Police said the bodies were discovered after relatives of one missing woman claimed to have had a dream in which she directed them to search the quarry. The relatives asked a local diver to help, and he discovered the bodies wrapped in sacks.
Acting police inspector general Douglas Kanja said officers in a nearby police station had been transferred to make way for investigations. Locals had accused police of negligence due to the proximity of the quarry and the unresolved missing persons cases filed there.
A statement signed by human rights groups over the weekend urged Kenya's security agencies to "to expedite investigations into all reports of enforced disappearances." There were initial concerns that the bodies could be linked to abductions and arrests of young people during recent anti-government protests.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday that set off panic. Here's what's known so far about the timeline of the shooting.
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
Pope Francis urged religious orders on Monday to work and pray harder for new priests and nuns to join, as he acknowledged the congregations’ futures are at risk with the numbers of men and women entering Catholic religious life plummeting in parts of the world.
Israel struck the southern and central Gaza Strip on Monday to put more pressure on Hamas, following a weekend strike targeting the militant group's leadership which killed scores of Palestinians camped in a designated 'safe zone.'
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday that set off panic. Here's what's known so far about the timeline of the shooting.
Lawmakers in the West African nation of Gambia on Monday rejected a bill that would have overturned a ban on female genital cutting. The attempt to become the first country in the world to reverse such a ban had been closely followed by activists abroad.
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 nine and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company's internet satellites in an orbit so low that they're doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.
Alec Baldwin made his first public comments to thank his supporters Saturday after the stunning early end to his involuntary manslaughter trial.
The value of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media company spiked Monday after he was injured in an attempted assassination over the weekend.
The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
German authorities had fewer security problems and crimes to deal with than they expected at the European Championship, the country's top security official said Monday.
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Volunteers with North Shore Rescue were kept busy Saturday, responding to four calls for help and working into the early hours of Sunday morning.
A major downtown intersection has been shut down for an entire week, creating the potential for further gridlock along a corridor that has already seen a significant slowdown due to streetcar track work.
A group representing Ontario’s bar and restaurant owners says it is 'grateful' that officials opted to walk back a plan to reopen some LCBO stores later this week in an effort to 'safeguard' inventory for 'vulnerable businesses.'
Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.
One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-altering injuries following a crash on Memorial Drive Sunday.
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
Quarterback Dru Brown completed a couple of long touchdown passes in the second half and Lewis Ward kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the Ottawa Redblacks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 37-34 on Sunday.
The Alberta government plans to relax a rule that requires energy companies seeking to buy viable wells from bankruptcy proceedings to first pay all the failed producer's outstanding taxes.
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish, P.E.I., led to the death of one person, and three others injured.
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen in Manitoba 10 days ago.
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
The warm July weather drove boaters out for the annual Pottahawk weekend.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Out in front of the Bessborough Hotel, Britannia rules the roads with the annual Brits by the Bess car show. Dozens of cars of British make and model are on public display, drawing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of fiery incident early Sunday morning.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
The urgent care centre at St. Joseph hospital in London will reopen Monday morning following reported mechanical issues.
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
Inspired by Kempenfelt Bay, a new art feature will be unveiled at the former Trans Canada Tail pavilion.
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Information presented will include information about the required process in the sale of the properties, as well as advantages and disadvantages that the Town of Kingsville would see should it choose to purchase the properties.
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
The driver of an ATV fled the area when police tried to stop them in the early morning last week.
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.