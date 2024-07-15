World

    • Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Share
    BUTLER, Pa. -

    Investigators are hunting for any clues about what may have driven Thomas Matthew Crooks to try to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump.

    The FBI said Sunday it was investigating the assassination attempt as a potential act of domestic terrorism. But the absence of a clear ideological motive by the man shot dead by the Secret Service has led conspiracy theories to flourish.

    The FBI says it believes Crooks acted alone and had bomb-making materials in the car he drove to the Republican ex-president's Pennsylvania rally.

    Crooks graduated from high school in 2022. Records show Crooks was registered as a Republican.

    This June 3, 2022 still image taken from video provided by the Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks in the 2022 Bethel Park High School Commencement in Bethel Park, Pa. (The Bethel Park School District via AP)

    Law enforcement block a street in Bethel Park, Pa., that they say was a residence of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former President Donald Trump, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News