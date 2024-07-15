Climate and Environment

    • Water bombers from Quebec, N.L., hitting Labrador wildfire as weather cools

    Smoke from a wildfire is shown in Labrador City, N.L. in a Friday, July 12, 2024 handout photo. Handout/Janelle Nippard Smoke from a wildfire is shown in Labrador City, N.L. in a Friday, July 12, 2024 handout photo. Handout/Janelle Nippard
    Share
    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. -

    Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said today from a meeting in Halifax that overnight weather conditions in western Labrador have also helped keep the flames at bay.

    Furey says he's hopeful that today will be another "productive day of suppression and mitigation" of the wildfire, as water bombers from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador come at the blaze from two directions.

    The province's Forestry Department on Sunday reported a favourable change in wind direction and a drop in temperatures, and there was also expectation of some rainfall in the area.

    The winds are blowing in a northeasterly pattern, pushing the inferno back onto itself and limiting its fuel source.

    On Friday, an abrupt change in weather conditions caused the blaze to grow from six to about 100 square kilometres -- advancing 21 km toward Labrador City in just four hours.

    More than 7,000 Labrador City residents were told to pack up and leave around 5:30 p.m. local time Friday.

    Municipal officials asked them to head east to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, a six-hour drive along the remote, two-lane Trans-Labrador Highway.

    Wildfires have already devoured twice as much land in Newfoundland and Labrador this summer than in typical years, Blair Adams with the province's Forestry Department said Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News