Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines

MONTREAL -

Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.

Over the weekend, Montreal-based Champion Iron Ltd. and Toronto-based Iron Ore Co. of Canada said they were temporarily shutting down their mining operations in response to forest fires burning just north of the locations.

The Newfoundland government ordered residents of Labrador City to evacuate on Friday evening due to extreme fire activity.

Labrador City is located approximately 20 km from Bloom Lake, Quebec, the site of Champion Iron's iron ore mine.

The company said it is working with local and regional authorities and has mobilized its own fire brigade to mitigate the impact of forest fires on its infrastructure.

Iron Ore Company of Canada operates a mine, concentrator and pellet plant at Labrador City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.