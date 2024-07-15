The biggest question the U.S. Secret Service will have to answer, according to a former special agent in charge

After an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, a former U.S. Secret Service agent says he is "anxious" about learning what the investigation uncovers.

Trump and two other people were injured. A former fire chief was killed, as was the suspected shooter.

Former U.S. Secret Service agent Mark Lowery says he believes the U.S. Secret Service team did a "wonderful job" covering and evacuating the former U.S. president, but he questions why the shooter's location on the rooftop of a building wasn't secured.

Reports from the scene suggest the shooter was about 122 metres from Trump as he spoke at a Pennsylvania rally.

Lowery, who is no longer with the service but previously worked as a special agent in charge, told CTV News Channel that the Secret Service would have been in charge of the overall planning for securing the area at the rally.

He said a counter sniper team would've taken into consideration the building where the suspected shooter was found, so a major question that the team will have to answer during the investigation is how someone with a weapon was able to get to it.

"That building is critical threat level even though it's outside the perimeter," he said.

With files from The Associated Press