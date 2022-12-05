Day 16 at World Cup 2022: Japan heads to extra time against Croatia; Brazil plays South Korea later

Welcome to Day 16 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Japan, who pipped Germany for a Round of 16 place, faces Croatia in the first match of the day.

Brazil then battles South Korea for a place in the quarter-final.

The winners of Monday's matches face each other in the next round.

Sunday’s action saw England thump Senegal 3-0 while France also cruised to a 3-1 win over Poland.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the knockout stages of the men's World Cup.

Here’s all you need to know from Monday:

JAPAN VS. CROATIA

Croatia and Japan are headed to 30 minutes of extra time after the two sides finished 1-1 after regular time.

Japan were the better side through the opening 45 minutes, thoroughly deserving the 1-0 halftime lead they have through Daizen Maeda in the 43rd minute.

After several moments of tension in Croatia's defensive area, Japan finally cracked through as Maeda tucked the ball in from close range off a corner.

Croatia's equalizer came against the run of play, a stunning header by Ivan Perisic from the edge of the penalty box off a cross from defender Dejan Lovren.

Japan starting XI: Shuichi Gonda, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (c), Shogo Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Daichi Kamada

Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranoivic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric (c), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.

BRAZIL VS. SOUTH KOREA

Neymar is set to make a return to the Brazil team after recovering from an ankle injury but it remains unknown in what capacity, whether as a starter or substitute.

South Korea dramatically clinched a place in the Round of 16 with a stoppage time winner against Portugal and they will lean on some more heroics from star man Son Heung-Min to pull off what would be an all-time great upset.

LATEST NEWS

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction to being substituted against South Korea.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has banned his players from wearing jewellery.

England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team to be with his family after his home near London was broken into.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the remaining Round of 16 matches:

Brazil vs. South Korea at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Tuesday: Morocco vs. Spain at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Tuesday: Portugal vs. Switzerland at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.