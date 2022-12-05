Neymar scores, Brazil hammers South Korea at World Cup

Brazil's players shows a banner in support of Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Brazil's players shows a banner in support of Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

MORE SPORTS NEWS