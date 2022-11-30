Day 11 at World Cup 2022: Argentina, Denmark aim to avoid upset; Tunisia, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia hope to advance

Welcome to Day 11 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. CTVNews.ca has all the match reports, latest injury and squad updates, as well as the match start times for Wednesday’s games.

Tuesday’s play saw the Netherlands and Senegal advance from Group A to the Round of 16. England and USA also progressed from Group B with wins.

Here’s all you need to know Wednesday:

FRANCE VS. TUNISIA

Tunisia has looked the better side through the first half but the match remains goalless.

France has already clinched a place in the next round and head coach Didier Deschamps has elected to rest virtually all of his main players against a Tunisia side desperate for a win to have any hope of advancing in the tournament.

Even if Tunisia win, it would still need the Denmark-Australia match to mathematically play in their favour.

FRANCE STARTING XI: Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Youssouf Fofana, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani, Jordan Veretout.

TUNISIA STARTING XI: Aymen Dahmen, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Nader Ghandri, Ali Maaloul, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Wahbi Khazri, Anis Slimane.

DENMARK VS. AUSTRALIA

Denmark have it all to do in the final 45 minutes, still tied 0-0 against Australia at halftime.

Despite looking the better side, the Danes have struggled to create a guilt edged opportunity in the final third.

Denmark must beat Australia to be assured of a place in the Round of 16.

Australia, meanwhile, will advance with either a win or a draw after collecting three points against Tunisia.

DENMARK STARTING XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jesper Lindstrom, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Brathwaite.

AUSTRALIA STARTING XI: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke.

LATEST NEWS

Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is nursing a hamstring injury and did not take part in Tuesday’s training ahead of their match against Morocco on Thursday.

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Croatia on Tuesday after its’ fans taunted Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties, during Sunday’s World Cup match.

American Christian Pulisic is listed as day-to-day after sustaining a pelvic injury in the U.S.'s 1-0 win against Iran.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia club team Al-Nassr.

Welsh legend Gareth Bale dismissed suggestions he may retire after Wales exited the World Cup Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Match times are listed below:

France vs. Tunisia at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Denmark vs. Australia at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 2

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 2

Argentina vs. Poland at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Day 12 looks like this:

Canada vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Croatia vs. Belgium at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 2

Germany vs. Costa Rica at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 2

Spain vs. Japan at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.