Day 10 at World Cup 2022: England, U.S., Netherlands and Senegal all advance

The third round of World Cup group stage matches has arrived, and it’s now do or die as teams have one final chance to qualify for the Round of 16.

Tuesday’s action saw Groups A and B wrap up their group stage round in a dramatic fashion.

In case you missed it, Monday was one of the most thrilling days of action so far. Cameroon and Serbia tied 3-3, Ghana edged past South Korea, plus Brazil and Portugal qualified for the knockouts.

Here is what went down on Tuesday in Qatar.

IRAN VS U.S.

The United States needed a win and Captain America rose to the occasion to beat Iran 1-0.

Christian Pulisic’s goal was the game-winner as the Chelsea star bundled the ball over the line just before the break. Pulisic appeared to pick up an injury in the process and was taken off at half-time.

Looking at Group B, England secured top spot, followed by U.S., Iran and Wales.

The U.S. will now face Netherlands in the Round of 16.

WALES VS ENGLAND

England finally found its scoring touch as the Three Lions beat rivals Wales 3-0 to advance.

A nervy first half was swept aside in the second as an on-fire Marcus Rashford opened the scoring five minutes in before Phil Foden turned things 2-0 seconds later. Rashford then secured a brace.

Wales will be disappointed with its World Cup campaign, having returned to the biggest stage in 64 years only to pick up one point.

Looking at Group B, England secured top spot, followed by U.S., Iran and Wales.

England will now face Senegal in the Round of 16.

ECUADOR VS SENEGAL

Senegal made the most of its final chance to reach the knockouts and beat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify.

Ismaila opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a dramatic second half saw Moises Caicedo pull level only for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to win it 2-1.

Group A finished with Netherlands on top with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

Senegal will now face England in the Round of 16.

NETHERLANDS VS QATAR

Netherlands secured its spot at the top of Group A after a 2-0 win over Qatar.

Twenty-three-year-old midfield star Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in as many games to put his side up 1-0 before Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead four minutes into the second half.

Louis van Gaal’s side finished with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

Netherlands will now face the U.S. in the Round of 16.

FIFA have charged Croatia after fans taunted Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan due to breaking rules relating to discrimination and security.

Additionally, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has dropped from the squad following a dispute with staff.

