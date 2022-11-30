Messi's Argentina advance at World Cup with win over Poland

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

